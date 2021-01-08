The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) a €125.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €95.91 ($112.83).

RHM opened at €88.16 ($103.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. Rheinmetall AG has a 52-week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 52-week high of €109.30 ($128.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -211.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €81.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €77.87.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

