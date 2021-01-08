The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABNB. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.48.

Shares of ABNB opened at $151.27 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

