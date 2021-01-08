The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.75.

NYSE:STT opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

