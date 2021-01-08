The Goldman Sachs Group Increases FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $25.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information security company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.82.

FEYE stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.16.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. Research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,138,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FireEye by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

