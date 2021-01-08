The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.50.

JHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CSFB raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $281,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

