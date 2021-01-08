The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 118,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $119.80 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.79.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THG. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

