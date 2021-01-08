The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.19.

NYSE:HIG opened at $50.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,143,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 112,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,962,000 after buying an additional 193,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

