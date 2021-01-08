The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Up 5%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.77 and last traded at $44.57. 854,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 720,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,911,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,550.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

