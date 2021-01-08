The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Trading Up 5%

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) were up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.77 and last traded at $44.57. Approximately 854,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 720,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,911,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,550.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

