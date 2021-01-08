The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading 5.7% Higher

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $11.59. 7,142,114 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 4,703,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut The Macerich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -124.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 4.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

