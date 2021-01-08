The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $18.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.28.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in The Mosaic by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Mosaic by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE MOS opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.
About The Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
