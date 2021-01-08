The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NYT. Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of NYT opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. The New York Times has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $52.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 52.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The New York Times by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

