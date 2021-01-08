The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Shares Gap Down to $10.46

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $9.20. The Peck shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 16,900 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PECK. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on The Peck in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut The Peck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a PE ratio of -101.25 and a beta of 1.07.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. The Peck had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%.

In related news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $155,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of The Peck at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

