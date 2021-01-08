The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $66.85 and last traded at $66.48, with a volume of 187251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 11,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $470,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,436,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $90,104.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,867,009.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,805. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $79,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 372.29.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.