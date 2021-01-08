The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $157.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.94.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after acquiring an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

