The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHYF. BidaskClub upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -97.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,820,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

