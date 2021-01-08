The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.52. 6,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,109 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,779,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,716,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $4,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

