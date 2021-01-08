The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.45.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 95,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

