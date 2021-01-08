The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Cut by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.13. The company had a trading volume of 143,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $322.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

