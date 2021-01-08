The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Williams Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,784,994. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 195.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

