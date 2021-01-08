The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.91

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.91 and traded as high as $48.41. The York Water shares last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 22,291 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $620.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from The York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The York Water during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The York Water by 100.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The York Water by 174.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 125.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The York Water by 518.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

