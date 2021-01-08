TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.49.

TXMD stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $401.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.03.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 109.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 557,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 177.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 62,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 5.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

