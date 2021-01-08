THETA Price Tops $1.87 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00004732 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bithumb, Coinbit and OKEx. THETA has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and $113.00 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THETA has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00037547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00267444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $988.43 or 0.02496929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022856 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, Fatbtc, DDEX, Gate.io, Bithumb, OKEx, Huobi, Binance, WazirX, IDEX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

