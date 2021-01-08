Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) Price Target Lowered to C$124.00 at Bank of America

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

TRI opened at C$102.26 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of C$75.91 and a 12 month high of C$115.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$103.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$101.58. The firm has a market cap of C$50.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.83, for a total transaction of C$50,775.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,771.59.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

