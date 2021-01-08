ThoreNext Price Up 91% Over Last Week (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 91% higher against the US dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $36.92 million and approximately $13,400.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00105424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00442132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00220216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048098 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.