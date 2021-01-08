Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.51. 661,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,692,848. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.02. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,665,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,724,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206,600 shares of company stock worth $7,610,220 in the last ninety days. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 345.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tilray by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

