Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.87. 4,741,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 6,319,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

