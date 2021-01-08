Timothy Paul Carrol Sells 20,000 Shares of Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) Stock

Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) insider Timothy Paul Carrol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.69), for a total transaction of £209,600 ($273,843.74).

TUNE stock opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. Focusrite plc has a 12 month low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,080 ($14.11). The firm has a market cap of £615.95 million and a P/E ratio of 147.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,001.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 848.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) Company Profile

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

