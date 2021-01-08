Timothy Regan Sells 804 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $17,993.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12.

On Friday, December 11th, Timothy Regan sold 1,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $23,940.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $70,527.35.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $20,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $36,199.65.

On Monday, October 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 120.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 184.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 190.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

