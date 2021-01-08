Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.54. Titan Medical shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 96,086 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $131.50 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Titan Medical by 149.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Titan Medical by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Medical by 218.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

