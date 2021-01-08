TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Raised to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) from a tender rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a tender rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

TSE TMR opened at C$2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36. TMAC Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$70.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

