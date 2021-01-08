TOP Achieves Market Cap of $5.83 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $102,122.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOP has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00105253 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00443279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00232606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00048719 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

