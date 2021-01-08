TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $191.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TopBuild have outperformed its industry so far this year. Strengthening housing market prospects, higher sales volumes, higher selling prices, improved labor and sales productivity, and acquisition synergies have been benefitting the company. TopBuild’s systematic inorganic strategy will supplement its organic growth and expand access to additional markets and products. Also, the company's strength in the Insulation Installation business and improving repair and remodeling activities raises hope. Estimates for the company's 2020 earnings have moved upward over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts' optimism over its growth potential. However, COVID-19-related project delays, seasonal fluctuations and the federal government’s actions are pressing concerns.”

BLD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded TopBuild from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded TopBuild from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.92.

NYSE:BLD opened at $194.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average is $158.12. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $200.32.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 198.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 114,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,654 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,455,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,610,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,631,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

