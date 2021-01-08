Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.06.

TXG traded down C$1.59 on Friday, reaching C$19.08. 402,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.27. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.79 and a 52-week high of C$25.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

