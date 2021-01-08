Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Shares Up 1.9%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.32. 40,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 41,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TORXF shares. CIBC raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TORXF)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.