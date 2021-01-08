Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toshiba from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

