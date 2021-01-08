Total (NYSE:TOT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Total (NYSE:TOT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TOT. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.19. 2,612,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. Total has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Total will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter worth $413,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Total by 56.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after buying an additional 22,514 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 81.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the second quarter worth $1,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

