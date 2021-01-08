TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOWN. BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of TOWN opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.18. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.52 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

