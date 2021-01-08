Traceability Chain (TAC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $321.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $321.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 57.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00037352 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002602 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

