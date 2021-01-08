Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,111 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 12,318% compared to the typical volume of 17 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). Equities research analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALVR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

