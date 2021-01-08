Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 19,850 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 500% compared to the average daily volume of 3,308 call options.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

In related news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,668. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,488 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $38,341,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 121.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,168 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $33,783,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1,526.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,876,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,527 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.