Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 5,605 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,514 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1,640.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 76,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

COOP traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

