TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRSWF. Raymond James lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $18.67 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

