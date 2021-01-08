Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.44 Million

Brokerages predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce sales of $42.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $42.58 million. Transcat reported sales of $43.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $168.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.69 million to $169.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $183.10 million, with estimates ranging from $182.89 million to $183.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

TRNS traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,816. The company has a market capitalization of $256.58 million, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $70,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,271.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,031 shares of company stock valued at $662,867. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Transcat by 86.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 146,296 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Transcat by 45.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 218,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 67,781 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 47,840 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Transcat during the second quarter valued at $637,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

