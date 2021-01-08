Tratin Market Capitalization Reaches $138.65 Million (TRAT)

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded 206% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Tratin has traded 441.2% higher against the US dollar. Tratin has a total market cap of $138.65 million and $320.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tratin token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Bitibu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00038194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00278315 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.15 or 0.02702528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011855 BTC.

About Tratin

Tratin (CRYPTO:TRAT) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tratin’s official website is tratin.io.

Buying and Selling Tratin

Tratin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tratin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tratin using one of the exchanges listed above.

