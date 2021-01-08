TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Stock Price Down 10.1%

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) shares fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.06. 3,489,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,730,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPH. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.60.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 11,756.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 381,836 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,051,000 after buying an additional 2,774,417 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

