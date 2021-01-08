Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. 93,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 442,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The stock has a market cap of C$44.79 million and a PE ratio of -6.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.

About Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

