Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.29. 1,371,910 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 989,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRN. BidaskClub raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 215.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.