Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Up 6.2%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.64 and last traded at $54.85. 617,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 555,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,688,150. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

