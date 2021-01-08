TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.32.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 29.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,366 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,256,000 after purchasing an additional 363,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 561.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,398 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

